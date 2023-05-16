Q • I enjoyed a drink called Paloma Del Rey on the patio at Jack Nolen’s. Any chance we could get them to share the recipe? — Robin B., Benton Park

A • The Paloma del Ray cocktail from Jack Nolen’s in Soulard is easy to make and goes down even easier. It’s summer and sun on ice for backyard barbecues and family parties.

Jim Grindstaff, the Air Force veteran who owns Jack Nolen’s, and two of his friends, Ray Edwards and Cary Williams, both Marine veterans, brought Paloma del Ray to the bar and restaurant known for great smashburgers, fries and more just in time for summer. These three veterans and friends love the food and beverage industry, and it shows.

Grindstaff gave the go-ahead to come up with a drink using Aguila Tequila. Cary Williams is responsible for bringing Aguila Tequila to the St. Louis area. He’s the owner and importer of the Aguila Tequila brand, which is distributed through Breakthru Beverages.

Well-known mixologist Ray Edwards built the Paloma with the Aguila Reposada, a tequila aged in oak barrels, and used organic agave syrup as a sweetener. The agave plant is also used to make tequila, so there’s a nice symmetry to the drink.

The Paloma’s crisp citrus flavor, sweetness and smooth drinkability works well with the many kinds of smashburgers and fries, upscale appetizers and interesting sides Grindstaff developed for Nolen’s menu.

In 2006 he returned home after seven years of active duty to open a franchise restaurant with his mom and brother in Belleville. “I fell in love with the business. My learning curve was huge. I had no experience running a restaurant or a bar. I can say I've learned the most I ever have in my life running restaurants,” he says.

He also loved Soulard from an early age. His dad worked at Anheuser Busch. “He would bring me and my brother to Soulard when we were in high school. I always liked it. When I found this building for rent, I jumped on it,” he says.

He opened Jack Nolen’s as an original concept. A bar with good drinks and bar food to match. Nolen’s opened in 2019, only to be shut down for two months when COVID hit, but Nolen’s survived through carryout and with the help of his outdoor patio.

He got a nice boost when Ian Froeb wrote about him in June of 2021. He’s since opened a second restaurant, AJ’s Smashed and Smoked, in Belleville.

“The food’s so good I come here a few days a week just to eat,” Ray Edwards said during our recent visit.

Jack Nolen’s 2501 South Ninth Street jacknolens.com