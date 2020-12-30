Pay-what-you-can farm stand to open in summer

It’s the old-fashioned way of doing business. When times are tough, you buy produce straight from the farmer and pay him or her whatever you can.

Times are tough now. Millions are out of work.

EarthDance Organic Farm School, a non-profit teaching farm that shows how to grow organic foods, will open a farm stand that works on this model.

Scheduled to open in June 2021, the stand will be located at the farm, which is at 223 South Dade Avenue in Ferguson. Customers will be able to buy dozens of varieties of fruits and vegetables that are organically grown at the location, and chat with the people who grow it.

Customers will be asked to pay whatever they can for the food.

For more information, call 314-521-1006 or visit earthdancefarms.org.

