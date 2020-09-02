Basil-Kissed Lime Pie

Yield: 6 to 8 servings
For crust
10 full sheets of graham crackers
5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
1/3 cup granulated sugar
For filling
3 teaspoons grated lime zest
3 egg yolks
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice, from about 6 limes
¼ cup thinly sliced basil (about 12 large leaves)
1 cup heavy or whipping cream chilled, for garnish
Lime slices, for garnish
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Make crust: Finely grind graham crackers in a food processor or in a large plastic zip-close bag using a rolling pin. You should get about 1 ½ cups of crumbs.
3. Mix the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar together with a rubber spatula in a medium bowl until well combined. It will be coarse and sandy. Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a pie pan dish and slightly up the sides.
4. Bake crust for 8 minutes; remove and allow to cool slightly.
5. Prepare filling: Whisk the lime zest and egg yolks together in a medium bowl until creamy and well blended. Whisk in the sweetened condensed milk, then the lime juice. Gently fold in basil.
6. Bake pie until the center is set but still jiggles a little, about 15 to 17 minutes. Cool to room temperature then chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours.
7. When ready to serve, whip heavy or whipping cream with a mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer outfitted with a whisk until stiff peaks form. Spoon whipped cream into a plastic zip-close bag, and snip off a corner. Pipe the whipped cream on the edges of the pie, zigzag it evenly across the top or simply serve it alongside the pie in a pretty bowl.
8. If you like, you also can garnish the pie with thin lime slices.
Recipe by Gretchen McKay
