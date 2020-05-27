Crispy Cornmeal Waffles With Pineapple-Orange Compote

Yield: 4 servings (four 4-square waffles)
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup blue, yellow or white cornmeal (or semolina flour or whole wheat flour)
3 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
Safflower or expeller-pressed canola oil or nonstick cooking spray for high heat
3 large eggs
1 cup plain Greek yogurt, sour cream or buttermilk
½ cup milk
¹⁄³ cup sunflower, safflower oil or high-heat expeller-pressed canola oil
¹⁄³ cup melted butter
For serving:
Plain or vanilla Greek yogurt or mascarpone cheese or cottage cheese
Pineapple-orange compote, see recipe, reheated if necessary
1. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. (This can be done several days in advance and stored, covered.)
2. Heat oven to 200 degrees. Heat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions. When iron is heated, use a pastry brush to coat waffle iron with oil or spray with nonstick cooking spray. (Oil or spray waffle iron as needed between waffles.)
3. Whisk together eggs in a bowl. Whisk in yogurt, ½ cup milk, oil and melted butter. Gently whisk egg mixture into the flour mixture just until combined. Do not overmix. Batter should flow from a spoon, not plop; add small dollops of milk if needed to thin batter.
4. For each waffle, spoon a generous cup of the batter into the heated waffle iron, close the iron and bake until waffle is crisped and perfectly golden. Transfer the baked waffle to the oven directly on the oven rack while you bake the remaining waffles.
5. To serve, pile a couple of hot waffle squares on heated plates. Top with a dollop of yogurt. Spoon the warm compote over it all.
Per serving: 631 calories; 41g fat; 15g saturated fat; 189mg cholesterol; 52g carbohydrates; 14g sugar; 16g protein; 861mg sodium; 1g fiber
