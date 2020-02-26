Fried Chicken Scones

Yield: 8 scones
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder (or 9 bouillon cubes, finely ground)
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ cup chopped crispy chicken skin (optional, see note)
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons rendered chicken fat, melted, cooled
Note: To make crispy chicken skin, spread pieces of chicken skin out flat between two sheets of parchment paper; place between two baking sheets. Bake in a 400-degree oven until deeply golden and completely crispy, 15 to 25 minutes. Skin should shatter and break instead of bend. Cool completely; chop into pieces and store covered in the fridge for up to a week. If needed, recrisp in a hot skillet. (Save the chicken fat to use in the scones batter.)
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees; line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, bouillon powder, baking powder, poultry seasoning, thyme, black pepper and cayenne together. Stir in the crispy chicken skin, if using. Make a well in the dry mixture; pour in the cream and melted chicken fat. Using your fingers held in a stiff rakelike shape, blend until barely combined. Knead just enough to have a cohesive, soft dough. Overmixing will yield tough scones.
2. Place dough on a lightly floured surface; pat into a 7-inch round, about 1-inch thick. Cut into 8 wedges (triangles). Place them 1 inch apart on the baking sheet.
3. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer scones to a cooling rack. Serve hot with honey, butter and hot sauce. Or if you want to get meta, serve with fried chicken.
Per serving (not including optional chicken skin): 243 calories; 15g fat; 7g saturated fat; 36mg cholesterol; 24g carbohydrates; 1g sugar; 3g protein; 1,170mg sodium; 1g fiber