Herby Marinade for Grilling

Yield: About ²⁄³ cup
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
5 tablespoons white wine vinegar
5 cloves garlic, crushed
1 ½ teaspoons dried tarragon
½ teaspoon ground sage
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Note: Use this marinade with pork, poultry, fish and vegetables.
Mix all ingredients in a bowl using a whisk to dissolve the salt. Alternatively, mix all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate, covered, up to 2 weeks. Use at room temperature.
