Herby Marinade for Grilling
Herby Marinade for Grilling

Yield: About ²⁄³ cup

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

5 tablespoons white wine vinegar

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1 ½ teaspoons dried tarragon

½ teaspoon ground sage

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Note: Use this marinade with pork, poultry, fish and vegetables.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl using a whisk to dissolve the salt. Alternatively, mix all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate, covered, up to 2 weeks. Use at room temperature.

