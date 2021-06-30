Lemony Rhubarb Compote

Yield: 5 to 6 cups

8 to 10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon refrigerated lemongrass puree, optional

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh lemon rind

¼ teaspoon salt

1 quart strawberries, hulled, halved, sliced, about 3 cups, optional

Note: Frozen rhubarb can be used; likewise, frozen strawberries work here; cooking time may be a few minutes longer.

1. Trim ends off 8 to 10 rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb stalks in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

2. Put rhubarb, sugar, lemongrass puree, lemon rind and salt into a large saucepan. Heat over medium-high, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until rhubarb softens and mixture thickens, 6 to 10 minutes. If using strawberries, stir in 1 quart and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Serve warm. Or, divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.