Yield: 10 to 12 fritters

For the sugar dust

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

Pinch of table salt

For the fritters

4 overripe bananas, peeled

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch of ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup plant-based or dairy milk

1/2 cup canola oil

1. To make the sugar dust, mix granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in a flat bowl and set aside.

2. To make the fritters, place peeled bananas, vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon in a medium mixing bowl. Mash by hand until the bananas are well mixed but still slightly lumpy. You should have about 1 1/2 cups. Let the batter stand for about 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Stir in the flour by hand, then stir in the milk. The batter should be thicker than pancake pancake batter and slightly lumpy.

3. Heat canola oil in an 8- or 9-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Heat until the oil shimmers and a few drops of water will skitter on the surface.

4. Working in batches, carefully drop about 2 tablespoon-sized spoonfuls of banana batter very close to the surface of the oil to avoid splatter. Fry until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes, then flip with a spatula and fry an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Remove finished fritters to paper towels to drain and repeat until all batter is finished.