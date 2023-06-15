Yield: 10 to 12 fritters
For the sugar dust
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
Pinch of table salt
For the fritters
4 overripe bananas, peeled
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Pinch of ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup plant-based or dairy milk
1/2 cup canola oil
1. To make the sugar dust, mix granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in a flat bowl and set aside.
2. To make the fritters, place peeled bananas, vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon in a medium mixing bowl. Mash by hand until the bananas are well mixed but still slightly lumpy. You should have about 1 1/2 cups. Let the batter stand for about 5 to 10 minutes.
3. Stir in the flour by hand, then stir in the milk. The batter should be thicker than pancake pancake batter and slightly lumpy.
3. Heat canola oil in an 8- or 9-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Heat until the oil shimmers and a few drops of water will skitter on the surface.
4. Working in batches, carefully drop about 2 tablespoon-sized spoonfuls of banana batter very close to the surface of the oil to avoid splatter. Fry until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes, then flip with a spatula and fry an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
5. Remove finished fritters to paper towels to drain and repeat until all batter is finished.
6. Dip the finished fritters while they are still hot in the sugar dust on both sides and serve.