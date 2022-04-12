Mi Hungry Jerk Chicken Thighs

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and pepper (optional)

3 to 4 tablespoons jerk seasoning sauce

Notes: Mi Hungry jerk sauce is available for sale at the restaurant.

• The sauce is so flavorful you may not need salt and pepper.

• Both marinated and tossed chicken pieces will work in the oven or on the grill.

To bake chicken:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Season the chicken if desired with salt and pepper.

3. Place chicken in a nonreactive bowl or pan. Add jerk seasoning sauce.

4. Using gloved hands, toss the meat to distribute.

5. Place on a rimmed baking sheet covered in foil, shiny side down.

6. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. Check temperature: the internal temperature should be 165 degrees.

7. Place finished chicken under the broiler to crisp the outside.

8. Remove to a platter and let stand for 3 to 4 minutes.

To grill:

1. Season the chicken if desired with salt and pepper.

2. Place chicken in a nonreactive bowl or pan. Add jerk seasoning sauce. Using gloved hands, toss the meat to distribute. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours.

3. Oil the grill.

4. Set up the grill for direct heat and a hot fire.

5. Grill pieces until a they develop a good char on all sides.

6. Check internal temperature. If it is less than 165 degrees, finish at the sides of the grill or transfer to the oven to get to temperature.

7. Remove to a platter and let stand for 3 to 4 minutes before serving.