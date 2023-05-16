Yield: 1 cocktail
2 ounces of Aguila reposado tequila
1 teaspoon ounce agave syrup
1/2 fresh lime, juiced
Grapefruit soda to fill
Lime wheel and/or grapefruit wedge to garnish
Notes: Jack Nolen’s uses Aguila Reposado Tequila and Squirt soda for this drink.
• Agave syrup is available at better grocery stores. It is an amber liquid sweetener made with highly concentrated sap of the agave plant. You’ll usually find it in with sugars and sweeteners in the baking aisles.
1. Fill a pint glass with ice.
2. Place tequila, agave syrup and freshly squeezed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and shake to blend. The lime juice helps brekd down the viscous agave syrup and distributes it evenly throughout the drink. It must be shaken to make that happen.
3. Pour over ice in the pint glass.
4. Fill to the top with grapefruit soda.