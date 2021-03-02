RECIPE: Big Sky's Pan-Roasted Rainbow Trout

Yield: 1 entree serving
For the smoked pear vinaigrette dressing:
1 pear peeled, cut in half, cored and smoked outside on the smoker
1 shallot, peeled and roughly chopped
3 tablespoons honey
¼ cup cider vinegar
Pinch of sea salt
Pinch of fresh cracked pepper
½ cup olive oil
For the trout
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 trout, cleaned and deboned, skin on
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves
8 cherry tomatoes cut in half lengthwise
1 ½ ounces goat cheese
2 to 4 tablespoons smoked pear vinaigrette dressing
Notes:
• The pear vinaigrette dressing may be made ahead of time and refrigerated.
• If smoking the pear in a smoker isn’t an option, roast the pear in an oven-proof dish in a 400-degree oven for about 15 minutes until the pear is browned and easily pierced with a knife. It will not impart the smoky flavor, but it works well.
• Big Sky uses sustainably farm-raised trout and LaClare Goat Cheese for this recipe. Rainbow trout, farm raised and deboned, are available most days at Bob’s Seafood. Call ahead to make sure the trout are available.
• Chef Weiss suggests giving the fish a quick rinse under cold water, then patting it dry with a paper towel before cooking. “It helps crisp the skin,” he says.
• A hot pan is essential for this dish. Weiss says heat until it “just about hits the smoke point of your olive oil.” We used a cast-iron skillet for this dish which worked quite well.
• This dish comes together very quickly. Have the spinach leaves measured out. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise and hold just before cooking the trout.
1. Make the dressing by placing smoked pear, the shallot, honey, cider vinegar, salt and pepper in a blender and pulse until well blended. With the motor running, slowly add olive oil to the pear puree until the dressing is emulsified. You will only use 2 to 4 tablespoons for the one serving of trout. Store remaining dressing, covered, in the refrigerator.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
3. Heat an oven-proof skillet on high heat on the stove top with 1 tablespoon olive oil swirled in it.
4. When the pan is scorching hot, place the trout skin side down, season with salt and pepper and quickly sear it. The skin will be crispy.
5. Using a fish spatula, flip the trout, then place in the 400-degree oven while you set up the plate.
6. Toss the spinach leaves with 1 to 2 tablespoons of dressing, arrange the leaves on a large dinner plate in a circle big enough to hold the trout fillets.
7. Place the cooked trout on top of the spinach. Scatter with halved tomatoes and pinches of goat cheese. Drizzle with 1 to 2 more tablespoons of pear vinaigrette in a zig-zag or circular pattern across the top.
Per serving: 768 calories; 57g fat; 14g saturated fat; 113mg cholesterol; 44g protein; 24g carbohydrate; 16g sugar; 5g fiber; 612mg sodium; 256mg calcium