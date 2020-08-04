RECIPE: Clementine’s Lava Cakes

Yield: 8 small cakes
1 cup powdered sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup high-quality bittersweet chocolate chips, preferably 69% cacao or higher
2 large eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Notes: To bring eggs to room temperature, remove from the refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes before using or immerse the eggs in barely warm water for 10 minutes. With high-fat recipes, adding cold eggs can harden the fats and curdle the batter.
• We used 6-ounce custard cups sprayed with Baker’s Joy pan release. Don’t skip this step, which allows for easy release. We experimented with coating two custard cups first with shortening, then dusted with flour, but the cakes didn’t release very well using this standard method.
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place oven rack in the middle of the oven.
2. Place powdered sugar in a medium-size bowl. Add flour and whisk to blend, incorporating evenly. Set aside.
3. Place butter in a 2-quart pan and melt over low heat. Add chocolate chips and stir to melt into the chocolate, emulsifying the butter and the chocolate. Turn off the heat and let stand.
4. Break eggs into a medium bowl, add vanilla extract and whisk to blend well.
5. Scrape chocolate and butter mix into the bowl of a stand mixer outfitted with a paddle. If you don’t have a stand mixer, place the mixture in a large mixing bowl and set up a handheld mixer.
6. Beginning with the flour, add 1/3 of the flour to the chocolate and mix on low until just blended. Add 1/3 of the egg mix and mix until just blended. Repeat twice more, always beginning with the flour. After adding the last ingredients, mix until the batter begins to cool to ensure good gluten structure.
7. Spray 8 ramekins, custard cups, or silicone molds with pan-release cooking spray. The size of the baking cup should be 4- or 6-ounces for these cakes. Place the prepared molds onto a baking sheet for ease in handling them in and out of the oven.
8. Place 3 ounces of batter in each cup, which is about 1/3 cup of batter. The easiest way is to use a 3-ounce scoop sprayed with pan release to plop the batter into the prepared molds.
9. Place the filled cups on the baking tray in the middle of the oven and bake, setting the timer for 4 minutes.
10. When the timer sounds, lower the oven temperature to 400 degrees, turn the baking sheet and continue the bake for an additional 3 minutes.
11. Open the door and check the cakes. The top should look mostly dry, but the center may look shinier and have a slight movement. If the entire top is shiny and wet, bake 1 to 2 minutes longer.
12. Remove the tray from the oven and place on a cooling rack.
13. When the cakes are cooled to room temperature, remove from molds, then store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use.
14. Reheat cakes in the microwave to just warm before serving. Clementine’s serves them topped with Madagascar vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce.
Per serving: 464 calories; 32g fat; 20g saturated fat; 108mg cholesterol; 5g protein; 42g carbohydrate; 31g sugar; 2g fiber; 21mg sodium; 16mg calcium
