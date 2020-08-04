RECIPE: Clementine’s Lava Cakes

4. Break eggs into a medium bowl, add vanilla extract and whisk to blend well.

5. Scrape chocolate and butter mix into the bowl of a stand mixer outfitted with a paddle. If you don’t have a stand mixer, place the mixture in a large mixing bowl and set up a handheld mixer.

6. Beginning with the flour, add 1/3 of the flour to the chocolate and mix on low until just blended. Add 1/3 of the egg mix and mix until just blended. Repeat twice more, always beginning with the flour. After adding the last ingredients, mix until the batter begins to cool to ensure good gluten structure.

7. Spray 8 ramekins, custard cups, or silicone molds with pan-release cooking spray. The size of the baking cup should be 4- or 6-ounces for these cakes. Place the prepared molds onto a baking sheet for ease in handling them in and out of the oven.

8. Place 3 ounces of batter in each cup, which is about 1/3 cup of batter. The easiest way is to use a 3-ounce scoop sprayed with pan release to plop the batter into the prepared molds.

9. Place the filled cups on the baking tray in the middle of the oven and bake, setting the timer for 4 minutes.