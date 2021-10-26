RECIPE: Guerilla Street Food's Banana Mustard

1. To roast the bananas, preheat oven to 375 degrees

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Peel the bananas, cut in half lengthwise, and space evenly on the pan. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes until they are soft in the middle. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool enough to handle, then mash to a rough mash in a large mixing bowl.

3. Heat oil in a 2- or 3-quart saucepan over medium heat, then add diced onion and jalapeno and cook for 3 to 5 minutes to soften.

4. Add turmeric and nutmeg and stir to blend.

5. Add mustards, light brown sugar and cider vinegar, and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium low and add mashed bananas. Stir to combine

6. Slowly add 1 cup of water, stirring it in as you pour.

7. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring once or twice.

8. Process in a food process until smooth, adding water if necessary to get the right consistency.

9. Cool, then refrigerate for about 2 weeks.