RECIPE: Guerilla Street Food's Banana Mustard

Yield: 3 ½ to 4 cups mustard; approximately 60 servings of 2 tablespoons
6 medium-sized bananas
1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small yellow onion, peeled and finely diced
1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and finely diced
1 ½ teaspoons ground turmeric
¼ teaspoon freshly grated or ground nutmeg
¼ cup of whole grain mustard
½ cup yellow mustard
¼ cup of light brown sugar, packed
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 to 2 cups of water
Salt and pepper to taste
Notes: You can use ripe bananas for this recipe.
• Six bananas yielded about 1 ¾ cups of mashed bananas.
• Mashing the bananas wasn’t as easy as anticipated, but because it is pureed at the end, a rough mash is fine.
• This recipe made so much mustard we shared with friends. We didn’t test it at half size, but it seems reasonable that would work.
1. To roast the bananas, preheat oven to 375 degrees
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Peel the bananas, cut in half lengthwise, and space evenly on the pan. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes until they are soft in the middle. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool enough to handle, then mash to a rough mash in a large mixing bowl.
3. Heat oil in a 2- or 3-quart saucepan over medium heat, then add diced onion and jalapeno and cook for 3 to 5 minutes to soften.
4. Add turmeric and nutmeg and stir to blend.
5. Add mustards, light brown sugar and cider vinegar, and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium low and add mashed bananas. Stir to combine
6. Slowly add 1 cup of water, stirring it in as you pour.
7. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring once or twice.
8. Process in a food process until smooth, adding water if necessary to get the right consistency.
9. Cool, then refrigerate for about 2 weeks.
10. Use on sandwiches, stir it in cream cheese for a cracker spread, make a creamy or vinaigrette salad dressing, or mix with Greek yogurt or mayonnaise for a dip.
Per serving: 20 calories; 1g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 4g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; 69mg sodium; 3mg calcium
