RECIPE: Harissa From Egg

Yield: About 2 cups
3 ounces dried ancho chiles
1 ½ ounces dried guajillo chiles
½ ounce dried chiles dé arbol
1 teaspoon coriander seeds, lightly toasted and crushed in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder (optional)
2 fresh large garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped
½ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup olive oil
Notes: For the test, we used Baida brand dried chiles from Fresh Thyme. The chiles come in 3-ounce packages. The chiles are available at better grocery stores and at El Torito Supermarket at 2753 Cherokee Street..
• The ancho chiles, which are dried poblano peppers, taste a little smoky and hold a mild heat, from 1,000 to 2,000 heat units on the Scoville scale. The fruity guajillo chiles are rating 2,500 to 5,000 heat units on the Scoville scale, and the chiles dé arbol have a Scoville rating 15,000 to 30,000 heat units. By comparison, the habanero chiles register a heat rating of 100,000 to 350,000 Scoville heat units.
• Always wear gloves when handling the chiles.
• If the harissa is too hot, use roasted red bell peppers, blended to a paste, and stir them in. Add more olive oil if needed. If the harissa is too mild, add more chiles dé arbol.
1. The recipe starts with rehydrating the dried peppers 24 hours in advance. Place the peppers in a large nonreactive bowl or stockpot and fill with cold water. Place a plate on the peppers to hold them down. Soak for 24 hours.
2. Wear kitchen gloves to process the peppers. Pull the stems (tips) of the peppers from the anchos and guajillos. Some seeds will pull out attached to the stems. Turn the peppers upside down and scrape out the remaining seeds. Discard stems and seeds.
3. For the chiles dé arbol, pull out the stem. Most seeds will remain in the pepper. Removing the seeds will lessen the heat. If you want to remove the seeds, slit the pepper along the side and scrape them out.
4. Roughly chop the anchos and guajillos into 1-inch pieces.
5. Place the prepared chiles in a medium-size glass or stainless steel bowl. They will stain plastic. Add the toasted and crushed coriander seed if using, garlic cloves, salt and olive oil.
6. Place the prepared rehydrated chiles in a Mexican molcajete, a mortar and pestle, or in the bowl of a food processor or blender.
7. If using a molcajete or mortar and pestle, pound to break up the chile mixture until it turns into a paste.
8. For the food processor or blender, pulse the mixture, scraping down the sides often until the chiles form a paste.
9. Store finished harissa in a glass jar, top with a little olive oil, and close tightly. Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 weeks.
Per serving (based on 16): 101 calories; 10g fat; 1g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 2g fiber; 77mg sodium; 5mg calcium