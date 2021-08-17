RECIPE: Harissa From Egg

1. The recipe starts with rehydrating the dried peppers 24 hours in advance. Place the peppers in a large nonreactive bowl or stockpot and fill with cold water. Place a plate on the peppers to hold them down. Soak for 24 hours.

2. Wear kitchen gloves to process the peppers. Pull the stems (tips) of the peppers from the anchos and guajillos. Some seeds will pull out attached to the stems. Turn the peppers upside down and scrape out the remaining seeds. Discard stems and seeds.

3. For the chiles dé arbol, pull out the stem. Most seeds will remain in the pepper. Removing the seeds will lessen the heat. If you want to remove the seeds, slit the pepper along the side and scrape them out.

4. Roughly chop the anchos and guajillos into 1-inch pieces.

5. Place the prepared chiles in a medium-size glass or stainless steel bowl. They will stain plastic. Add the toasted and crushed coriander seed if using, garlic cloves, salt and olive oil.

6. Place the prepared rehydrated chiles in a Mexican molcajete, a mortar and pestle, or in the bowl of a food processor or blender.