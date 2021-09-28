RECIPE: I Frattelini Lasagna

Yield: 8 servings
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
7 cloves garlic cloves, divided
1 small yellow onion, diced in ¼-inch pieces
2 (28-ounce) cans fire-roasted crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon sea salt
½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
3 cups fresh basil leaves, stems removed, divided
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole or 2-percent milk
3 cups finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided
2 pounds bulk spicy Italian sausage or links with casings removed
Cooking spray
1 pound fresh pasta sheets cut into flat lasagna noodles or 9-ounces dried no-boil oven-ready lasagna noodles in the flat shape
4 cups shredded mozzarella
5 fire-roasted red peppers
Notes: The marinara and bechamel sauces may be made a day ahead and refrigerated.
• The sausage may also be cooked ahead. Be sure to work it into small pieces or crumbles with a spatula in the skillet so it will work well in the layers.
• We used jarred fire-roasted peppers for the test.
1. For the marinara sauce, add olive oil to a 4- or 5-quart pot and heat on medium low.
2. Take 5 garlic cloves, peel them, chop finely, and add to the pot. Reduce heat to low and simmer garlic for 10 minutes. Don’t allow the garlic to brown.
3. Add chopped onion pieces, raise heat to medium, and cook until the onions are soft and translucent.
4. Add tomatoes and stir to blend. Add sea salt and black pepper. Bring the sauce to a very low boil, then cook at a simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Measure out 1 cup of basil leaves and stir them into the simmering sauce. Turn off the heat and let stand. If made a day ahead, cover and store in the refrigerator.
6. To make the bechamel sauce, melt butter in a 2 or 2 ½-quart saucepan over medium-low heat.
7. Peel the 2 remaining cloves of garlic, dice finely, and add to the butter.
8. Whisk the flour into the butter in several additions, making sure to keep the mix smooth. When all the flour is whisked in, slowly whisk in the 2 cups of milk. Raise the heat to medium and whisk until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Stir ½ cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano in until just incorporated.
9. If the sauce is made ahead, store tightly covered in the refrigerator.
10. To assemble the lasagna, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
11. Cook the sausage in a large skillet, breaking up the sausage with a spatula into small pieces or crumbles of similar size. Allow the sausage to brown lightly. When done, drain the sausage on paper towels or on a rack over a baking sheet lined with paper towels.
12. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-2-inch pan with cooking spray to prevent the lasagna from sticking.
13. Spread 1/3 cup marinara sauce in the bottom of the pan. Lay down pasta sheets to cover the bottom. If using no-boil noodles, place one noodle at each 9-inch end of the pan and center the third. There will be space in between, but the pasta will expand as it bakes.
14. Spread lasagna ingredients out evenly across the sheets in the following order: ½ cup marinara sauce, 1 cup sausage pieces, ¾ cup shredded mozzarella, 1/3 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, 5 to 7 fresh basil leaves, 1 fire-roasted pepper sliced into thin strips, and 1/3 cup bechamel sauce
15. Repeat above steps three or four times to make layers until the mixture reaches the top of the pan.
16. Add the final layer, which is ¾ cup marinara sauce spread across the top (there will be some left over for plating), 1 cup shredded mozzarella, ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano.
17. Place in hot oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes until the top layer is a light golden brown and the dish is bubbling. For no-boil oven-ready noodles, cover tightly with a sheet of nonstick aluminum foil (or spray cooking spray on the dull side of regular aluminum foil) and bake for 20 minutes covered. Remove foil for the final 5 to 10 minutes of cooking.
18. Remove to a cooling rack and let stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting.
19. To serve, heat the remaining marinara sauce and bechamel sauce until warm. Make a pool of marinara in the center of each plate. Place a slice of warm lasagna on the marinara, the top with bechamel sauce. If desired, garnish with a sprinkle of Parmigiano-Reggiano and a sprig of fresh basil leaves.
Per serving: 1,058 calories; 60g fat; 24g saturated fat; 190mg cholesterol; 55g protein; 71g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; 8g fiber; 3,784mg sodium; 1,056mg calcium