RECIPE: I Frattelini Lasagna

8. Whisk the flour into the butter in several additions, making sure to keep the mix smooth. When all the flour is whisked in, slowly whisk in the 2 cups of milk. Raise the heat to medium and whisk until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Stir ½ cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano in until just incorporated.

9. If the sauce is made ahead, store tightly covered in the refrigerator.

10. To assemble the lasagna, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

11. Cook the sausage in a large skillet, breaking up the sausage with a spatula into small pieces or crumbles of similar size. Allow the sausage to brown lightly. When done, drain the sausage on paper towels or on a rack over a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

12. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-2-inch pan with cooking spray to prevent the lasagna from sticking.

13. Spread 1/3 cup marinara sauce in the bottom of the pan. Lay down pasta sheets to cover the bottom. If using no-boil noodles, place one noodle at each 9-inch end of the pan and center the third. There will be space in between, but the pasta will expand as it bakes.