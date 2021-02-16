RECIPE: Olio’s Sinnia Chicken Kefta

1. To make the kefta (meatballs): Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut chicken thighs in pieces to fit your grinder. Place on a plate and cover, then hold in the freezer for 10 minutes.

3. Add kosher salt, ras al hanout and liquid of your choice to a blender or bullet and pulse to thoroughly blend the spice. Set aside.

4. Just before grinding, remove the chicken from the freezer.

5. In a large bowl, mix chicken pieces, onion, garlic and parsley. Stir to evenly distribute throughout the chicken. Add chicken, chopped onion, garlic and parsley or cilantro in equal proportions to the grinder and process using the coarse plate.

6. After the meat and add-ins are processed the first time, take 1/3 of the meat mix and put it through the grinder again, using a finer plate. This will give more texture to the kefta.

7. Place ground meat mixture in a large mixing bowl. Pulse the liquid of your choice (we used lemon juice for the test) with the salt and ras al hanout mix, then add to the bowl with the meat. Mix thoroughly by hand, smoothly incorporating the two grinds and spices evenly throughout.