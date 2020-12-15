RECIPE: Pint Size Chocolate Creme Pie

• The pie filling may be made up to 3 days ahead of time and kept refrigerated. It does not develop a skin.

1. For the pudding: In a medium heatproof bowl combine chocolate wafers, butter and vanilla. Set aside.

2. In a separate heat proof bowl, whisk together 1/3 cup granulated sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder and salt. Set aside.

3. Add milk, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup heavy cream to a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and stir until to dissolve the sugar.

4. Whisk the egg yolks into the dry ingredients (sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder and salt) and then thin with the remaining 1/2 cup of cream.

5. As the milk mixture begins to simmer, very slowly pour the egg mixture into the pot to temper, whisking as you pour, until fully combined. Stir with a heatproof spatula until the pudding begins to thicken. Boil for 45 seconds to 1 minute. If lumps form, whisk them well before taking the pudding off the heat.