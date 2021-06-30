Savory Rhubarb and Summer Cherry Chutney

Yield: About 5 cups
8 to 10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total
½ medium-size white onion, finely chopped
½ cup packed dark brown sugar
½ small orange, finely chopped (½ cup)
½ lemon, seeded, finely chopped (¼ cup)
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup halved pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen) or dried cherries
1. Trim ends off rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.
2. Mix all ingredients, except cherries, in a large non-aluminum Dutch oven. Cover and heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to low. Cook covered, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 15 minutes.