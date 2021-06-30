Savory Rhubarb and Summer Cherry Chutney

1. Trim ends off rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

2. Mix all ingredients, except cherries, in a large non-aluminum Dutch oven. Cover and heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to low. Cook covered, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 15 minutes.