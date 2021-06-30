 Skip to main content
Savory Rhubarb and Summer Cherry Chutney
Savory Rhubarb and Summer Cherry Chutney

Yield: About 5 cups

8 to 10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total

½ medium-size white onion, finely chopped

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ small orange, finely chopped (½ cup)

½ lemon, seeded, finely chopped (¼ cup)

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup halved pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen) or dried cherries

1. Trim ends off rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

2. Mix all ingredients, except cherries, in a large non-aluminum Dutch oven. Cover and heat to a simmer. Reduce heat to low. Cook covered, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 15 minutes.

3. Stir in 1 cup cherries. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Uncover. Cook and stir until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5-10 minutes.

4. Serve warm, at room temperature or divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.

Satisfy your cravings

