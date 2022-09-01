Seafood Pot Pie from the Piccadilly

Yield: 4 servings

For the seafood for each pot pie:

4 (4-ounce) pieces of cod

1 tablespoon butter, cut in quarters

4 cups water

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

8 shrimp, size 21-25 count (thawed if frozen)

16 bay scallops (thawed if frozen)

For the creamy pot pie base

1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

1/4 cup yellow onion cut in a ¼-inch dice (about ½ medium onion)

2 tablespoons finely diced celery

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (2-ounce) swai filet

1/4 cup roasted red peppers cut in a ¼-inch dice

1 1/4 teaspoons lobster soup base

2 cups hot water

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup 2-percent milk

For the puff pastry topper

1 14-ounce package puff pastry

All-purpose flour for dusting the work surface

1 egg, lightly beaten, for the egg wash

Notes: You will need four to five oven-proof bowls that hold about 12-ounces to bake the individual pot pies for this recipe.

• Use a good quality puff pastry for this recipe. Read the the manufacturer’s directions to thaw frozen puff pastry as it may need to sit in the refrigerator overnight.

1. To prepare the seafood. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

2. Place the cod pieces on a sheet pan lined with parchment. Place a dot of butter on each piece and roast to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. For frozen pieces, this will take 35 to 40 minutes. Fresh cod should bake for 12 to 14 minutes, again to an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

3. For the shrimp and scallops, bring 4 cups of water with Old Bay seasoning to boil. Add the scallops first and cook for 3 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook for an additional 2 minutes. The internal temperature should be 145 degrees for each. Remove from the water to a warm plate and hold.

4. For the creamy pot pie base, preheat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat, then add diced onions, celery, corn kernels, salt and pepper.

5. When the celery is soft and translucent, add the roasted red pepper and cook until the liquid evaporates. Reduce the heat to low.

6. In a separate small skillet, brush with oil and sear the swai filets on each side to cook. Remove from the pan and dice into ½-inch pieces. Add to the pan with the onion and celery mix.

7. Dissolve the lobster base in 2 cups hot water water, mix in the paprika, and add to the skillet. Simmer for 7 minutes.

8. Add the cream in a slow stream, stirring as you go. Raise heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil.

9. Whisk the flour into the milk in a medium mixing bowl, then stir it well into the pot and bring the mixture to a low boil.

10. Reduce the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring as needed.

11. For the puff pastry: Roll out the puff pastry to a 1/4-inch thickness. Cut in squares large enough to drape over the sides of 4 bowls.

12. To assemble, preheat oven to 500 degrees.

13. In the bottom of each bowl, arrange 1 piece of cod, 2 shrimp and 4 bay scallops.

14. Cover with creamy seafood base.

15. Place a square of puff pastry over each.

16. Brush beaten egg over the pastry covering all surfaces.

17. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. Serve.