Strawberry Rhubarb Bread Pudding

Yield: 6 servings
1 loaf (16 ounces) honey, whole wheat or sprouted 7-grain bread
Butter
2/3 to 1 cup strawberry rhubarb preserves or reduced-sugar strawberry fruit spread or preserves
6 large eggs
2 cups whole milk (or a combination of skim milk and half-and-half)
1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk (or 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream or oat milk or more dairy milk)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Powdered sugar
Lemony Rhubarb Compote, warmed slightly for serving, see recipe
Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, optional
1. If bread is unsliced, slice it into 1-inch thick slices. Cut bread slices into 2-inch pieces. You should have 10 to 12 cups.
2. Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Put the bread pieces in the pan in an even layer. Use a small spoon to evenly distribute dollops of strawberry rhubarb preserves over the bread pieces, using 2/3 to 1 cup of preserves.
3. Whisk eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in 2 cups whole milk, 1 can unsweetened coconut milk, vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Gently pour the egg mixture over the bread, making sure to moisten everything.
4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Remove the plastic wrap and let the dish stand at room temperature while the oven heats. Bake until puffed and golden, 40 to 45 minutes.
5. Remove from the oven and dust heavily with powdered sugar.
6. Use a spatula to serve squares of the pudding on warmed plates. Top with a generous spoonful of the Lemony Rhubarb Compote. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.