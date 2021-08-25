 Skip to main content
Sweet Corn and Maple Ice Cream
Sweet Corn and Maple Ice Cream

(Abel Uribe/Shannon Kinsella/The Daily Meal/TNS)

Yield: Makes 1 ½ quarts

3 cups fresh raw corn kernels, divided

1 cup whole milk, divided

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon salt

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Fresh black raspberries or blackberries for serving

Chile lime seasoning or Tajin Classic Chile Lime seasoning, optional for serving

Note: The trick to great ice cream texture is to thoroughly chill the base before putting it into the ice cream machine. Don’t skip the straining of the base through the sieve; it’ll remove the corn kernel skins.

1. Puree 1 ½ cups corn kernels with ½ cup whole milk in a blender until very smooth. Transfer to a deep, heavy saucepan. Repeat with remaining 1 ½ cups corn and ½ cup milk.

2. Stir heavy whipping cream, sugar, maple syrup and salt into the corn mixture. Heat over medium heat until simmering.

3. Meanwhile, set a large bowl over a larger bowl of ice. Place a mesh sieve in the large bowl.

4. Whisk 4 egg yolks in a small bowl.

5. Slowly ladle 1 cup of the heated corn mixture into the egg yolks to heat them gently. Then, whisk the egg yolk mixture back into the simmering corn mixture and cook on very low heat just until thickened, 2 or 3 minutes. Do not boil.

6. Immediately pour the mixture through the sieve into the bowl set over the ice. Whisk to cool the mixture and stop the cooking. Stir in vanilla. Refrigerate the corn mixture until very cold or up to 2 days.

7. Pour the cold corn mixture into your ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. Scoop into a container. Cover and freeze solid for at least 1 hour.

8. Serve small scoops of the ice cream topped with berries. If desired, shake a little chili-lime seasoning over the ice cream.

