Sweet Pepper, Zucchini and Cheddar Clafoutis

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, creme fraiche, eggs, basil, flour, ½ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Stir in ¾ cup (3 ounces) of the cheddar and the ham.

3. In a 9-inch ovenproof skillet over high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and the vegetables acquire golden edges, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

4. Scrape the egg mixture into the skillet and top it with the remaining ¼ cup (1 ounce) cheddar and the Parmesan. (Or, for a more elegant presentation, scrape the vegetables into an 1 ½- to 2-quart casserole dish and add the egg mixture and cheese on top.) Bake for about 25 minutes, until the eggs are set in the middle and puffed at the edges. The internal temperature should be about 160 degrees and the tip of a thin knife inserted should come out clean.

5. Let the clafoutis cool for several minutes, then sprinkle with a little lemon juice and red pepper flakes before serving.