Tahini Dressing With Lemon and Garlic

Yield: About ½ cup
¼ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 small cloves garlic, crushed
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon salt
Mix all the ingredients with 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl until smooth. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons water as needed to make a semi-thick dressing. Taste and adjust salt.
Per tablespoon: 47 calories; 4g fat; 1g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 2g carbohydrates; no sugar; 1g protein; 148mg sodium; no fiber
