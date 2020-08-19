You have permission to edit this article.
Tahini Dressing With Lemon and Garlic
Yield: About ½ cup

¼ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 small cloves garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon salt

Mix all the ingredients with 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl until smooth. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons water as needed to make a semi-thick dressing. Taste and adjust salt.

Per tablespoon: 47 calories; 4g fat; 1g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 2g carbohydrates; no sugar; 1g protein; 148mg sodium; no fiber

