Tombstone Treats

Yield : 12

1 (13-ounce) box chocolate-coated cream-filled cake rolls, such as Little Debbie Swiss Rolls

1 (12-ounce) container whipped chocolate frosting

1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

12 dark chocolate-filled vanilla wafer sandwich cookies, such as Pepperidge Farm Milano

Black decorating gel1. Cover the top and sides of cake rolls with chocolate frosting, and roll in cookie crumbs.

2. Use decorating gel to write on sandwich cookies.

3. Using chocolate frosting, attach decorated cookies to one end of covered cake rolls.

Recipe adapted from Sandra Lee's Semi-Homeade magazine.