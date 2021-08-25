 Skip to main content
Warm Grilled Corn and Edamame Succotash Salad
0 comments

Warm Grilled Corn and Edamame Succotash Salad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOOD-SWEETCORN-2-MCT

Corn and edamame succotash salad

(Abel Uribe/Shannon Kinsella/The Daily Meal/TNS)

Yield: 6 servings

2 ears corn on the cob, shucked, rinsed

1 large sweet onion, peeled, sliced crosswise into 3 sections

2 thick wedges Napa or green cabbage, about 6 ounces total

1/3 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt, plus more for sprinkling

1 ½ cups frozen shelled edamame or lima beans

2 small limes

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ cup (about 2 ounces) crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese or ¼ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives or green onion tops

1. Prepare a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill until medium hot.

2. Put 2 ears of corn, onion sections and cabbage wedges on a baking sheet. Drizzle all sides with some oil and sprinkle with salt. Place vegetables directly on the grill over the heat. Grill, occasionally turning until nicely golden on all sides, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let cool.

3. Meanwhile, cook edamame in a small pot of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain.

4. Grate rind from limes into a large bowl. Then squeeze juice from limes into the bowl. Stir in olive oil, paprika, cumin and ½ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add warm edamame to dressing in a bowl.

5. Use a sharp knife to remove corn kernels from cobs and add to the dressing. Chop grilled onion and cabbage and add to the dressing. Mix well. Add queso fresco or feta or heavy cream. Serve at room temperature sprinkled with chives.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Three 'built to last' products that are worth the extra cash

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What to make with sweet corn: 3 unique summer recipes
Food and cooking

What to make with sweet corn: 3 unique summer recipes

When friends ask about my favorite foods, my answer changes with the season. In August, the answer is corn, and I enjoy it as often as possible in any form. One of summer’s greatest pleasures is grilled corn. As it turns out, there are two ways to grill corn: in and out of the husk. To cook corn in the husk, first do your best to extract the silk from whole ears, taking care to keep the husk ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News