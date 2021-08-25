Warm Grilled Corn and Edamame Succotash Salad

Yield: 6 servings
2 ears corn on the cob, shucked, rinsed
1 large sweet onion, peeled, sliced crosswise into 3 sections
2 thick wedges Napa or green cabbage, about 6 ounces total
1/3 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt, plus more for sprinkling
1 ½ cups frozen shelled edamame or lima beans
2 small limes
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup (about 2 ounces) crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese or ¼ cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives or green onion tops
1. Prepare a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill until medium hot.
2. Put 2 ears of corn, onion sections and cabbage wedges on a baking sheet. Drizzle all sides with some oil and sprinkle with salt. Place vegetables directly on the grill over the heat. Grill, occasionally turning until nicely golden on all sides, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let cool.
3. Meanwhile, cook edamame in a small pot of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain.
4. Grate rind from limes into a large bowl. Then squeeze juice from limes into the bowl. Stir in olive oil, paprika, cumin and ½ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add warm edamame to dressing in a bowl.
5. Use a sharp knife to remove corn kernels from cobs and add to the dressing. Chop grilled onion and cabbage and add to the dressing. Mix well. Add queso fresco or feta or heavy cream. Serve at room temperature sprinkled with chives.