Yields: Makes 1 ½ cups
1 large egg
2 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup vegetable oil
Note: The egg remains raw, which the USDA says isn’t safe because of the risk of salmonella. If you’re concerned, use a pasteurized egg.
Blend the egg, lemon juice and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl if needed. With the machine running, add the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Blend just until emulsified.
The mayonnaise can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Handmade Whole Egg Mayonnaise: Whisk the egg, lemon juice and salt in a medium bowl. Continue whisking while adding the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Whisk until emulsified.
Olive Oil Mayonnaise: Substitute one-quarter of the oil with extra-virgin olive oil, slowly streaming the vegetable oil in first.
