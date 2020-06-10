Whole Egg Mayonnaise
Yields: Makes 1 ½ cups

1 large egg

2 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup vegetable oil

Note: The egg remains raw, which the USDA says isn’t safe because of the risk of salmonella. If you’re concerned, use a pasteurized egg.

Blend the egg, lemon juice and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl if needed. With the machine running, add the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Blend just until emulsified.

The mayonnaise can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Handmade Whole Egg Mayonnaise: Whisk the egg, lemon juice and salt in a medium bowl. Continue whisking while adding the oil in a very slow, steady stream. Whisk until emulsified.

Olive Oil Mayonnaise: Substitute one-quarter of the oil with extra-virgin olive oil, slowly streaming the vegetable oil in first.

