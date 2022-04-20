 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Rejoice! Farmers markets are back

  • 0
Farmers markets
123rf.com

Every spring, farmers markets pop up across the area like asparagus — asparagus that is then harvested and sold at farmers markets across the area.

Strawberries are coming too, in the next month or so. And then it will be time for tomatoes — the backbone of any farmers market.

But before the tomatoes come in, there are mushrooms to be selected and microgreens to be sold, cupcakes to be devoured and fresh-baked bread to be slathered with the honey of local, hard-working bees.

And don't forget the candles, the salsas, the eggs and the cheese.

The hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic closed a few farmers markets in the area, but a couple of new ones have opened in their place. All told, there are more than 40 markets in our little corner of agrarian paradise.

They are:

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neman: Hard-to-open packages: The readers respond

Neman: Hard-to-open packages: The readers respond

After food writer Daniel Neman wrote about the difficulty he has opening some food packaging, readers chimed in with tales of their own food-packaging woe and suggestions for how to pry open the most human-resistant containers. Here are some of their responses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three tips to prevent blisters when you go out for a run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News