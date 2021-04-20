Sales from early asparagus harvest go to charity

An unexpected cold wave has caused area farms to harvest their asparagus crops early.

But what could be a problem for farmers is being transformed to a boost for a good cause.

The cold and snow have forced local asparagus growers to cut their crops to the ground, in order to save them. Eckert’s Farm in Belleville is partnering with three local restaurants to donate part of this week’s proceeds of the forced early harvest to Operation Food Search, which distributes food to a network of food banks, charities and religious organizations.

From Tuesday through Saturday, Balkan Treat Box (8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves) will donate some of its proceeds from every Wood-Fired Asparagus Pide. From Tuesday through April 28, Lazy Tiger (210 North Euclid Avenue) will donate a portion of its proceeds from every Moon Scoop cocktail, which includes asparagus. And on Saturday and Sunday, Yolklore (8958 Watson Road, Crestwood) will donate some of its proceeds from every Spring Veggie Rolled Omelet with Shaved Asparagus.

Weather permitting, Eckert’s plans to offer pick-your-own asparagus later in the season, when the crop has had a chance to grow back again.

A weekly treasure trove of tastiness, featuring reviews from restaurant critic Ian Froeb and how-to videos by food writer Dan Neman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.