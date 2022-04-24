 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical enterprise

Find a St. Louis-area farmers market with the Post-Dispatch map

Farmers markets
123rf.com

Every spring, farmers markets pop up across the area like asparagus — asparagus that is then harvested and sold at farmers markets across the area.

Strawberries are coming too, in the next month or so. And then it will be time for tomatoes — the backbone of any farmers market.

But before the tomatoes come in, there are mushrooms to be selected and microgreens to be sold, cupcakes to be devoured and fresh-baked bread to be slathered with the honey of local, hard-working bees.

And don't forget the candles, the salsas, the eggs and the cheese.

The hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic closed a few farmers markets in the area, but a couple of new ones have opened in their place. All told, there are more than 40 markets in our little corner of agrarian paradise.

They are:

