Ta-ta, Tab: Coke is canceling 200 drink brands

Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to 200 brands, or half of its portfolio.
The beverage giant had already announced that it will discontinue some beloved, if outdated, drinks, like Tab, Zico and Odwalla. Thursday was the first time the company said it would get rid of 200 of them.
Reducing the portfolio will allow Coca-Cola to focus on its most profitable offerings, the company explained. Those include its core products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as well as brands that fit into trendy new categories, like Topo Chico hard seltzer and AHA, a caffeinated seltzer the company launched last year.
CEO James Quincey said during an analyst call that the company has finalized which brands will remain in the portfolio. He didn't give specific names that will get axed, but said that the "hydration" category, with Dasani, Powerade, Vitamin Water and Zico, and other brands, will likely see more cuts.
Water and sports drink volumes fell 11% in the third quarter.
Many of the brands Coke will shut down are only sold in certain markets instead of nationwide, he said.
There's a stark difference between Coca-Cola's successful brands and its struggling ones, Quincey said over the summer. He explained that the underperforming beverages have "little to no scale," and that their sales represent only 2% of total revenue.
Culling the brands is one of a number of strategies the company laid out this summer to help it grow. Coke says the move will free up resources to invest in higher-growth drinks.
Coca-Cola has had a hard time during the pandemic because of restaurant closures. In the third quarter, net revenues declined 9% to $8.7 billion.
Its results still beat Wall Street's expectations, and the stock was up about 2% before the market opened Thursday.
21 fabulous and much-needed cocktail recipes
RECIPE: Grand Theft Autumn from Bailey’s Range
Yield: 1 cocktail
For the butterscotch-brandy apple cider
½ cup homemade or commercial butterscotch sauce
2 tablespoons brandy
4 cups (1 quart) apple cider
For the cocktail
2 tablespoons caramel sauce
Ice
1 ½ ounces apple vodka
1 ½ ounces butterscotch-brandy apple cider
A splash of cranberry juice
1. Make a simple homemade butterscotch sauce in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart pan or carefully heat a commercial butterscotch sauce over medium low heat, stirring often.
2. Add brandy to the hot butterscotch sauce, stir, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add the apple cider in 3 or 4 pours, stirring to incorporate it into the butterscotch sauce. Cool, then store in the refrigerator.
3. To make the cocktail, place the martini glass in the freezer 30 minutes before you start to mix it to chill the glass.
4. Spoon or squeeze the caramel sauce around a small plate big enough to fit the rim of the martini glass comfortably.
5. To make the cocktail, fill the bottom half of a cocktail shaker to the halfway point with crushed ice or small cubes.
6. Measure out the vodka and infused cider into jiggers and pour each into the shaker.
7. Add a splash of cranberry juice.
8. Cover the shaker and shake well.
9. Remove the martini glass from the freezer and place rim-side down on the plate with the caramel sauce.
10. Open shaker and pour the drink through a strainer into the rimmed and chilled glass.
11. Serve immediately.
Per serving: 247 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; 7mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 34g carbohydrate; 34g sugar; no fiber; 141mg sodium; 28mg calcium
RECIPE: Mr. Foster from the Royale
Yield: 1 cocktail
¾ ounce Habondia peach brandy
¾ ounce Cocchi Americano, an aperitif
¾ ounce Mancino Rosso, a sweet red vermouth
2 dashes of Fee Brothers peach bitters
1 thin wide slice of orange peel (no pith)
Notes: Habondia peach brandy is available at the Wine and Cheese place in Clayton.
• Intoxicology in the Grove carries both the Cocchi Americano and the Mancino Rosso sweet red vermouth.
• Fee Brothers peach bitters are available at Randall’s Wine & Spirits.
• Griffin stirs this drink in the metal tin of a shaker, then uses a cocktail strainer to pour it into the glass.
• The proper glassware for this drink is the classic coupe. This stemmed piece features a shallow wide bowl and was originally developed for champagne. We found vintage coupe glassware, circa 1960s, at Intoxicology in the Grove, which is the period when a true peach brandy was last produced in this country.
1. Using a jigger, measure the Habondia, the Cocchi Americano and the Mancino Rosso sweet red vermouth into a cocktail mixing glass. Add ice cubes to the top of the glass then stir until blended.
2. Place a cocktail strainer on a coupe glass and pour.
3. Twist the orange peel to express the orange oils into the drink.
4. Serve.
Per serving: 136 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 4.5g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; no sodium; 11mg calcium
Recipe adapted for home kitchens by the Post-Dispatch
New Old-Fashioned
Yield: 12 servings
1 (750 ml) bottle rye or bourbon
1 ounce (2 tablespoons) simple syrup, see note
½ cup water
12 dashes Angostura bitters
12 maraschino cherries
12 slices orange
Note: To make simple syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water in a small pot and heat to a boil, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. For this recipe, brown sugar works best. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Mix together rye or bourbon, simple syrup, water and bitters in a pitcher; stir until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. To serve, pour a generous 2 ounces (¼ cup) mixture over ice and garnish with cherry and orange slice.
Recipe by Jen Kubiszewski
Saturn
Yield: 1 serving
1 ounce lemon juice
½ ounce passion fruit puree
½ ounce simple syrup (see note)
½ ounce falernum (such as
John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum)
½ ounce orgeat
2 ½ ounces gin
1 ½ cups crushed ice
Cocktail cherry, for garnish (optional)
Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring just to a boil, then cool. Transfer to a heatproof container. Cool, then cover and refrigerate until chilled.
1. Chill a snifter or double Old-Fashioned glass.
2. Combine the lemon juice, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, falernum, orgeat, gin and ice in a blender; puree until smooth.
3. Pour into the glass; garnish with the cherry, if using.
From Jeff Berry’s bar in New Orleans, Latitude 29
RECIPE: Lime Vodka
Yield: 1 drink
1 cup limeade, see note
2 ounces vodka or gin
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely minced
Note: To make limeade, heat together ¼ cup granulated sugar and ¾ cup water, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Add ¼ cup lime juice, from about 1½ limes.
In a cocktail shaker, shake together limeade, vodka and cilantro with some ice. Strain into a glass. Add fresh ice and serve.
Adapted from foodfanatic.com
Unoriginal Idea
Yield: 16 servings
1 (750 ml) bottle gin
1 cup lemon juice, preferably fresh-squeezed
1 cup superfine sugar, see note
Note: To make superfine sugar, place granulated sugar in a blender and blend until powdery, about 10 seconds. Can be stored indefinitely in an airtight container.
Mix together gin, lemon juice and superfine sugar in a pitcher. Refrigerate before serving or serve over ice.
Recipe by Daniel Neman
Grable
Yield: 16 servings
1 (750 ml) bottle bourbon
1½ cups Grand Marnier
Soda water
16 maraschino cherries
Mix together bourbon and Grand Marnier in a pitcher, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. To serve, pour over ice in an old-fashioned glass, fill with soda water and add a cherry.
Recipe by Daniel Neman
RECIPE: Layla's Careless Whisper Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
1 ounce Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin
½ ounce limoncello
Chilled Champagne or prosecco to top off
½ ounce pomegranate liqueur
Small twist of lemon zest (no pith)
Small stem of fresh mint or 2 to 4 fresh mint leaves
Notes:
• Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin is distilled in New Haven. Its light pink color adds to the flavor and appearance of this drink.
• Use a 6-ounce toasting flute for this drink. The glasses are stemmed and have a long, slender bowl. The long bowl shows off the beautiful colors of this drink.
• The ingredients for this cocktail are readily available at liquor stores and at Intoxicology in the Grove.
1. Pour gin, limoncello and pomegranate liqueur into a Boston shaker or a cocktail shaker. Stir to blend. Add ice until the shaker is ¾ full. Close.
2. Shake well to blend, for 12 to 15 seconds, then pour through a strainer back into the empty shaker.
3. Strain again into in a 6-ounce flute. Straining the drink twice removes any foam that can develop in a shaken cocktail.
4. Slowly pour in Champagne or prosecco to within half an inch of the top of the glass.
5. Place mint or mint leaves in the palm of one hand. Quickly slap with the other to release fragrance. Add mint to the cocktail.
6. Float the lemon twist on top of the cocktail and serve.
Per serving: 224 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 14g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; no fiber; 3mg sodium; 1mg calcium
Rosé Margarita
Yield: 8 servings
1 bottle rosé
1 cup tequila
1 cup lime juice, preferably fresh-squeezed
1½ cups simple syrup, see note
Note: To make simple syrup, mix 1½ cups granulated sugar and 1½ cups water in a small pot and heat to a boil, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Mix wine, tequila, lime juice and simple syrup in a pitcher, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. To serve, pour into a salt-rimmed margarita glass and garnish with a wedge of lime.
Recipe by Jen Kubiszewski
Publico's ‘Clean and Green’ Cocktail
Yield: 1 cocktail
1 cucumber strip, very thinly sliced, lengthwise
¾ ounce J. Rieger & Co. Gin
½ ounce Rhum JM Blanc
1 ounce Chareau Aloe Vera Liqueur
½ ounce fresh lemon juice
¼ ounce turbinado simple syrup (see notes)
1 dash Bitterman’s Boston Bittahs
4 medium-sized mint leaves
Notes:
• For this drink, Nick Digiovanni lines the inside of a rocks glass with a very thin slice of cucumber. He uses a mandoline, a kitchen tool that makes thin slices with ease. Consumer hand-held versions of this tool are available at better kitchen or knife stores.
• To measure the liquids for this drink, use either a mini-measuring glass calibrated in fluid ounces, or use jiggers, which are sized by capacity.
• Use a two-piece cocktail shaker for this drink. You will also need a fine cocktail strainer.
• The bartender tools listed above for this recipe are available locally at Intoxicology, 4321 Manchester Avenue, or at Sessions Bar & Restaurant supply, which is open to the public, at 6044 Lemay Ferry Road.
• Turbinado is a light brown partially refined cane sugar that is much coarser than household granulated sugar with a slight molasses or caramel flavor. Bottled commercial turbinado simple syrups are available at better liquor stores. You can also make your own: mix equal parts water and turbinado syrup in a small saucepan. Heat to a low boil. When the sugar dissolves, remove from heat, let cool, refrigerate and use within two weeks.
1. Cut a thin vertical slice of cucumber, which will be used to line the glass. Hold in reserve.
2. Place the rest of the ingredients in the bottom half of a cocktail shaker. Add ice.
3. Place cover on the shaker, then shake vigorously to blend.
4. Press the cucumber strip against the inside of a rocks glass. Add ice, taking care to keep the cucumber in place.
5. Strain the cocktail into the glass and serve.
Recipe by Nick Digiovanni at Público
Cosmopolitan
Yield: 16 servings
1 (750 ml) bottle Absolut citron (lemon) vodka
1½ cups Cointreau
2 cups cranberry juice
2 cups Rose's Lime Juice
16 lemon rind twists
Combine vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice and Rose's Lime Juice in a pitcher. Stir well and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate. To serve, pour over ice and garnish with a twist.
Recipe by Derek Watridge
Southside Strangler
Yield: 16 servings
1 (750 ml) bottle lemon (or citron) vodka
3 cups orange juice, preferably fresh-squeezed
2 cups grapefruit juice, preferably fresh-squeezed
1 cup Cointreau or other orange-flavored liqueur
16 maraschino cherries
Mix together the vodka, orange juice, grapefruit juice and Cointreau in a pitcher, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. To serve, pour over ice and garnish with a cherry.
Recipe by Daniel Neman
Classic Margarita
Yield: 1 serving
1 wedge lime
Sea or kosher salt
1/4 cup Agave Blue or tequila
2 tablespoons Cointreau
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons agave nectar
Ice cubes
1. Moisten the rim of a 12-ounce cocktail glass by rubbing it with lime. Invert the glass over a plate of salt; coat the rim with salt.
2. Place tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, lemon juice and agave nectar in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake.
3. Fill the glass with ice, then strain the cocktail into the glass.
Adapted from a recipe from Square One Brewery & Distillery
Champagne Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
1 sugar cube or ½ teaspoon granulated sugar
Angostura bitters
Splash of cognac or brandy, optional
4 ounces champagne, preferably dry, such as brut
Lemon peel twist
1. Coat sugar cube in bitters by holding it up to the mouth of the bottle and splashing each side with liquid, and place in champagne flute. Alternatively, place granulated sugar in champagne flute and add about 6 drops of bitters.
2. Add cognac, if desired. Carefully pour in champagne, taking care to keep the bubbles from spilling over. Add twist and serve.
Per serving: 123 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 5g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; no fiber; no sodium; 8mg calcium
Recipe by Daniel Neman
Pumpkin Old-Fashioned
Yield: 1 serving
1½ ounces bourbon
½ ounce (1 tablespoon) Grand Marnier or other orange liqueur
2 tablespoons pumpkin puree
1 ounce (2 tablespoons) maple syrup
Dash aromatic bitters
Strip of orange peel or rosemary sprig for garnish
Combine the bourbon, Grand Marnier, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into an old-fashioned glass. Add ice and garnish with orange peel or rosemary sprig.
Per serving: 248 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 29g carbohydrate; 24g sugar; 2g fiber; 6mg sodium; 47mg calcium
Recipe by thespruceeats.com
Port Light
Yield: 1 serving
1 large egg white (1 ounce; see note)
2 ounces bourbon
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
¾ ounce honey syrup (see note)
½ ounce passion fruit syrup (see note)
Crushed ice, plus a few small cubes
Notes: This recipe calls for a raw egg white; if you are concerned about a risk of salmonella, use a pasteurized egg, such as Davidson’s brand.
• Smuggler’s Cove makes passion fruit syrup by whisking equal parts simple syrup and Funkin passion fruit puree, which can be ordered online. You can also order passion fruit syrup online (BG Reynolds’s line is very good). In a pinch, the passion fruit concentrate made by Rio Grande (available at many international markets) can be mixed with simple syrup as a substitute.
• To make the honey syrup, combine 1 cup honey and 1 cup boiling water in a liquid measuring cup, stirring until the honey has dissolved. Transfer to a heatproof container. Cool, then cover and refrigerate until chilled.
1. Chill a Pilsner glass.
2. Combine the egg white and bourbon in a cocktail shaker. Seal and shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then add the lemon juice, honey syrup, passion fruit syrup and all the ice, then transfer to a blender. Blend quickly — 3 or 4 pulses of the blender to fluff and chill the drink; much of the ice should remain intact.
3. Pour the drink, ice and all, into the chilled Pilsner glass until it is nearly full, then pour the last of the drink through a strainer so as not to accidentally overfill the glass (or get ice chunks that plop in and splash at the end of the pour). Garnish with a swizzle stick.
Adapted from “Trader Vic’s Bartender’s Guide, Revised”; recipe adapted by Smuggler’s Cove and published in “Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki”
RECIPE: Thyme Lemonade
Yield: 8 servings
1½ cups granulated sugar
1 bunch fresh thyme, plus sprigs, for garnish
2 cups fresh lemon juice (from about 10 lemons)
1 cup gin
In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, thyme and 1 cup water to a boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice, gin and 6 cups of cold water. Strain into a large pitcher. Refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour and up to 1 week. Serve over ice, garnished with thyme sprigs, if desired.
Recipe from marthastewart.com
RECIPE: The Chasing Basil Cocktail
Yield: 1 serving
3 basil leaves, torn, plus a sprig for garnish
2 slices cucumber
½ lime, sliced into wedges for easier muddling
½ teaspoon raw or granulated sugar, if necessary
1½ ounces gin, or rum or vodka
½ ounce elderflower liqueur
2 ounces fresh watermelon juice, see note
Soda water
Note: To make watermelon juice, remove large seeds from the red part of a watermelon, and then purée in a blender. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any fibrous parts.
In a cocktail shaker, thoroughly muddle the basil, cucumber and lime wedges; include the sugar if the watermelon juice is not especially ripe and sweet. Add the gin, elderflower liqueur and watermelon juice, plus a handful of ice. Shake until cold. Pour into a tall glass, finish with soda water and garnish with a sprig of basil.
Recipe by hollyandflora.com
RECIPE: Honeydew Basil Spritzer
Yield: 4 servings
¼ honeydew melon, diced
1 small package of basil (about 12 to 16 leaves)
4 to 5 ounces simple syrup, see note
1 bottle sauvignon blanc
Soda water
Note: To make simple syrup, heat ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup water in a small pan, stirring frequently until the sugar dissolves. You will not need the entire amount of this syrup for this drink.
Muddle together the melon, basil and simple syrup. Divide among 4 glasses. Divide the wine among the glasses and top each one with a heavy splash of soda water.
Recipe by ahouseinthehills.com
Smoked Martini
Yield: 1 serving
2 to 4 ounces vodka
1 generous cup of ice
2 ounces smoky single-malt scotch such as Laphroaig 10-year
1 mini pickle or cornichon for garnish
Note: You’ll need some special equipment for this: a cocktail shaker, a martini glass, a short bamboo skewer and an atomizer, or small spray bottle.
1. Fill the shaker with ice cubes. Add the vodka and shake well. Strain into a martini glass. Spray the top of the glass twice with the atomizer of Scotch.
2. Garnish with the cornichon.
3. Serve immediately.
Per serving (based on 4 oz. vodka): 430 calories; no fat; no cholesterol; 58mg sodium; no carbohydrate; no fiber; no sugar; no protein
Tequila Mockingjay
Yield: 1 serving
1½ ounces tequila
¾ ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce blueberry simple syrup, see notes
2 dashes jalapeño tincture, see notes
Notes: To make blueberry simple syrup, stir together 1 cup blueberries, 1 cup water and 1 cup granulated sugar in a small pan over medium heat until boiling. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Strain into a jar, pushing gently on the pulp to extract juice. Pushing too hard will make it cloudy.
• To make jalapeño tincture, place 4 to 5 cut-up jalapeños and 1 (750ml) bottle of grain alcohol, such as Everclear, in a jar. Cover and allow to sit a couple of days until the liquid turns bright green. Strain to remove the jalapeños.
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake vigorously and strain into an old-fashioned glass with ice.
Recipe by Sanctuaria Wild Tapas
