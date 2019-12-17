There are some things that humanity should have never created: bacon-flavored toothpaste, a certain local trolley that nobody asked for and (arguably) the worst of them all, Sour Patch Kids flavored cereal.
It brings to mind the age-old adage, "just because you can doesn't mean you should." The cereal tastes like Fruit Loops dusted in citric acid.
The "kid" shaped cereal pieces look more like deformed bow ties than the popular candy.
The Sour Patch Kids Cereal — a Frankenstein creation of some bored food scientist somewhere — is the kind of thing that should have a warning on the package.
In fairness, the cereal is not a total disaster. Imagine the horror if Post decided to make a cereal out Gobstoppers or Pop Rocks.
The sour taste dissipates once the cereal is in milk. After a few minutes, it just tastes like Fruit Loops.
There is one silver lining to this abomination of a cereal, however. For $3.98 at a local Walmart, you can get the perfect gag gift. Hang tight for Post's new Twinkies cereal that hits the shelves in late December.