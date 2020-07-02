You are the owner of this article.
You can pick your own fruit and veggies, but only with reservations
Eckert's open, but with social distancing

Dylan Furtak, 3, from Freeburg, Ill., eats a peach during last year's opening day of Eckert's Pick-Your-Own Peaches at Eckert's Belleville Country Store and Farms in Belleville, Ill., July 5, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

The blackberries are ready. Peaches and summer veggies will be ready soon.

Eckert's Family Farm in Bellevillle is open for pick-your-own blackberries, but social distancing measures will be in place. Masks must be worn and customers must make reservations for specific time slots. Only a certain number of visitors will be allowed during any time slot.

Handwashing stations will be available in the fields for further safety.

The farm in Grafton will open for blackberry picking July 17.

For more information, visit eckerts.com.

