Girl dads made a strong showing in this year's Dad & Me look-alike contest, coming in first and second in the online voting. Among all the entries, more than a third featured fathers claiming a strong resemblance to their daughters.

It may be easier to spot similarities among fathers and sons, especially those who wear the same outfits and sport similar hairdos. But the carbon copy features showed up in several of the entries — regardless of clothing or hairstyles. Even in cases where we strained to see any physical similarities, the love shined through.

Our top two vote-getters won tickets to Circus Flora.

First place, online voting

Father: Robert Haubrich, 53, Valley Park

Child: Bailee Haubrich, 19

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

We plan to take a trip to Wisconsin to go fishing.

Second-place, online voting



Father: Nick Bettger, 35, St. Louis

Child: Natalie Bettger, 2

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

We plan on visiting Natalie's grandpa, meeting up with her cousins and barbecuing.

Staff vote favorites

Father: Courtney Robert Sayers Sr., 29, St. Louis

Child: Courtney Robert Sayers Jr., 4

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

Having a big family barbecue and spending lots of time together.

Father: Dwight S. Harris, 71, St. Louis

Child: Ayeesha J. Harris, 37, St. Louis

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

I plan to spend Father's day like every other day, loving and acknowledging all the men in my life, especially my heavenly father, Jehovah.

Father: David J. Hauser, 40, Sunset Hills

Child: Kai J. Hauser, 7

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

Spending time outside with the family.

Katrell and Kaiden

Father: Katrell Trotter, 36, East St. Louis

Child: Kaiden Trotter, 8

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

No special plans. Just hanging out with friends and family. That's what we like to do.

Father: Brian Reinhold, 45 (19 in the photo), Kirkwood

Child: Freeman Reinhold, 22 (19 in the photo), going to school at Kings Point, New York

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

Waiting to be surprised.

Father: Joe Clinch, 41, St. Charles

Child: Jack Clinch, 8

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

Like any true Dad, Joe will be spending his entire Father's Day with his three children in a car on the way home from a family trip to Minnesota (winding down from a fun trip filled with lots of swimming, fishing, hiking and quality time).

Father: Donald F. Beckley, 73, Frontenac

Child: Frederick Beckley, 36, Long Beach, California

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

Spending it with friends.

Father: Daryl Williams II, 31, East St. Louis

Child: Elliana Williams, 2

How do you plan to spend Father's Day?

For Father's Day we plan on having a picnic in the park and going to the zoo. Or if it’s too hot for the littles, we will go to the Science Center.