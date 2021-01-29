GO! St. Louis Marathon returns in April after virus cancels last year's event

The GO! St. Louis Marathon Weekend will go on this year, after the big event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, organizers announced Friday.

The event will take place on April 10-11 in downtown St. Louis and will have the theme “Stronger Together.”

The course mostly travels along Great Rivers Greenway’s Mississippi Greenway: Riverfront Trail, featuring a downtown finish at Kiener Plaza. There will be a full marathon, half marathon, and 10K races.

GO! St. Louis has hosted several virtual and in-person races this year, implementing several safety and physical distancing measures.

They include reducing the number of people who can register at less than 10 percent of a typical race, limiting the numbers of people allowed in 10 minute start time waves, requiring masks for runners at the start and finish lines and encouraging mask use while passing other runners.

For more information, visit gostlouis.org/marathonweekend

