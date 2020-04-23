Can harmful toxins in your undergarments affect your health?

Use code LIVEVIBRANT20 to take 20% off your entire order from VibrantBodyCompany.com. Try risk free for 90 days, with free shipping, exchanges and returns. Details apply.*
Underwear, including bras for women, touch skin and those private, oh-so-receptive "open areas" that are windows into our bodies. Let's just call this our "first layer", the two most porous areas of your body! As we wash our hands relentlessly to protect ourselves from harmful germs, isn't it time for a frank discussion of what other hidden threats to our first layer may be wreaking havoc with our immune systems? Or even, actively making us sick?
After years of research on textiles and how real women's bodies vary, Vibrant Body Company designed and manufactured the first fully CLEAN, structurally supportive, do-no-harm bra. "Clean", meaning, completely free of harmful toxins and dyes (even in the threads!). Plus a patented, wireless design that gives women naturally feminine support without recurring skin trauma (no more red marks!) or wires that constrict lymph nodes. You can learn more here at the founder's TedX Talk.
Warning! There are harmful toxins in clothes!
Have you ever bought one of those super cheap tops that just didn't smell right? Or maybe, was oddly stiff? Well, the U.S. doesn't ban over 1,000 toxic substances that are banned in Europe and Canada. Even with washing, people can develop dermatitis, which ranges from a red rash to blisters. If you don't notice the effects right away, the formaldehyde (very common), chlorine bleach and heavy metals used in processing clothes are still there, ready to be absorbed by your first layer. Vibrant Body Company intimates are OEKO-TEX, Standard 100 certified, which means, your first layer is not exposed to anything that has been proven to harm you. Check out their Dirty Laundry list here.
The three secrets to Vibrant's comfort fit
Vibrant Body Company's bras are designed to be so comfortable that you'll forget you're wearing it. The company reveals there are three secrets to their fit: asymmetrical cups (also toxin free), torso length and common sense.
Because a woman's breast tissue actually extends under her arms, Vibrant's cups do, too. They're sized to match a woman's actual breast shape (lots of manufacturers cut costs by using same cups in various sizes) and are held in place with boning that moves as your body moves. No wires! There are also two fit types, the Coco and the Gabrielle, designed for how long a woman's torso -- from shoulder to band -- extends. And the common sense part? Wider, padded straps that that stay put thanks to their V-shape, and no tags. For the perfect fit, they offer an online fit quiz and a free virtual fitting with their Master Bra Designer in the privacy of your home.
Bonus! A company on a mission
If you are one of those people that is careful about supporting companies that give back, Vibrant Body Company supports women's health organizations such as the Breast Cancer Alliance. And they also have a program to help female-focused non-profits by offering special promotional codes for fundraising.
*To redeem 20% off your order, enter code LIVEVIBRANT20 at checkout on VibrantBodyCompany.com. Offer valid through May 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PST, or while supplies last.
