China’s Hubei province says 100 dead as result of coronavirus outbreak
SHANGHAI — The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from a coronavirus outbreak as of Jan. 27, according to an online statement.

The number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.

