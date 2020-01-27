China’s Hubei province says 100 dead as result of coronavirus outbreak

SHANGHAI — The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from a coronavirus outbreak as of Jan. 27, according to an online statement.
The number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.
