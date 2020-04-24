1,000 people in St. Louis have tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — At least 1,000 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, and 47 people have died, according to a Friday press release from the St. Louis City Department of Health.

More than 60% of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are black, according to data released by the health department, and all deaths were people at least 50 years old.

The zip codes with the highest concentration of positive COVID-19 tests in the city are 63113, 63115 and 63116, which include the Penrose, Greater Ville, Bevo Mills and Carondelet neighborhoods.

The city's health department reported its first positive COVID-19 case on March 16.

Blacks hit hard by coronavirus; St. Louis area leaders talk about disparity “We are the essential workers. We are the grocery store workers, the sanitation workers. We often don’t have the privilege of social distancing."

