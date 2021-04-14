 Skip to main content
1,600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Thursday across St. Louis County
1,600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Thursday across St. Louis County

County prepares mass vaccination site

Staff work to vaccinate people at the county's first mass vaccination site on the St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. To sign up to receive updates on vaccinations in St. Louis County go to stlcorona.com. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Columnist Aisha Sultan reunites with her uncle in Texas after he had been critically ill with COVID during the pandemic. They are both fully vaccinated. Her uncle is speaking to her in Urdu.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has 1,600 appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

There are appointments at sites in Eureka, Bridgeton, University City and in Ferguson at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College. The sites will be offering the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, which is authorized for people 16 and older. People do not have to be St. Louis County residents in order to get a vaccine.

All Missourians age 16 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The county's vaccination sites are not accepting walk-ins. Residents can schedule an appointment by visiting the health department website, stlcorona.com, and selecting the "vaccine appointments" tab.

Residents who do not have internet access can call the county hotline at 314-615-2660 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

