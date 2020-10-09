10 more COVID-19 cases reported at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — There are at least 19 active cases of COVID-19 among St. Louis County Justice Center inmates and staff.
An additional 10 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday evening, said Jeff Smith, member of the jail's advisory board. On Thursday, the Post-Dispatch reported nine inmates and one staff member had tested positive, marking the first reported sign of spread at the jail.
So far, 439 of the jail's 867 inmates have been tested, and the advisory board expects additional pending results to come next week.
Until this week, the facility had an extremely low incidence of coronavirus — the Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 37 inmates an 24 employees had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and all previous cases were traced to transmission before the individual entered the jail.
Inquiries to the jail director about additional cases and quarantine policies were not immediately returned on Friday.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!