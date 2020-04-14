10 test positive for coronavirus at Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Seven residents and three employees at Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Tuesday news release from the company.
Two male residents at the facility, at 4960 Laclede Ave., are hospitalized. Both are in their 60s.
The other residents are in isolation at the facility, and the employees are recovering at their homes.
Eight residents have tested negative for COVID-19, and test results for one patient are pending, according to the release.
Royal Oak provides care for 87 residents and employs about 100 people. The facility has been closed to outside visitors since March 12.
Several other nursing homes and rehab facilities in the area have reported coronavirus outbreaks, including ones in Monroe County, St. Charles and St. Louis.
