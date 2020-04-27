12 residents have died at Madison County nursing home during coronavirus outbreak, county reports

EDWARDSVILLE — The number of nursing home residents who have succumbed to complications of COVID-19 continues to climb in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with local officials confirming a second facility where the death toll has climbed to double digits.
The Madison County Health Department late Friday said it had identified clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at three nursing homes, including one facility where at least 12 residents have died.
At the nursing home where residents died, another 42 have tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said in a news release. A second facility has had 11 residents test positive. And a third had one resident test positive with another described as a “case contact positive”
Although the facilities were not identified by the county, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 10 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center at 401 St. Mary Drive.
A representative of the nursing home did not immediately respond Monday to a telephone message.
Since March 12, Edwardsville Care Center — like other nursing homes — has barred visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Nursing home residents have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic.
More than a dozen other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Five, including Edwardsville Care Center, together account for more than 40 of the area deaths.
Frontier Health and Rehabilitation of St. Charles has had 15 deaths as of Sunday. Life Care Center of St. Louis has had at least seven deaths.
Garden Place in Columbia, Illinois, and Grandview Health Care in Washington, Missouri also have reported deaths.
