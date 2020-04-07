2 Illinois counties in St. Louis area report first coronavirus deaths

Madison and Monroe counties in Illinois each reported their first deaths from coronavirus Tuesday.

The man who died in Monroe County was in his 80s and tested positive about a week and a half ago, said Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

Eighteen total people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wagner said.

The woman who died in Madison County was also in her 80s, according to an official from the county health department.

Sixty-six people in Madison County had tested positive for coronavirus as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to online data. Sixteen of those people have recovered.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member