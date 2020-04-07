2 Illinois counties in St. Louis area report first coronavirus deaths

Madison and Monroe counties in Illinois each reported their first deaths from coronavirus Tuesday.
The man who died in Monroe County was in his 80s and tested positive about a week and a half ago, said Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.
Eighteen total people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wagner said.
The woman who died in Madison County was also in her 80s, according to an official from the county health department.
Sixty-six people in Madison County had tested positive for coronavirus as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to online data. Sixteen of those people have recovered.
