2 inmates, 1 staffer now positive for virus in Lincoln County jail

TROY, Mo. — Two inmates and one staffer at the Lincoln County jail have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a sheriff's official said Monday.

Last week, an inmate being held on federal charges tested positive. One more inmate and one jail staffer have tested positive since then, sheriff's Lt. Andy Binder said.

Binder said in an email that officials don't know how the virus got into the jail. Law enforcement has been temporarily banned from the main jail, he said, and the facility has been in lockdown for at least a week.

Binder said that the sheriff's office initially received eight test kits and has nine more coming from the state health department. Only those who show signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are being tested.

The jail holds about 150 inmates.

The Lincoln County Health Department did not return a call seeking comment Monday.

