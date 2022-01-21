27 St. Louis County jail detainees have COVID-19, down from 110 earlier this month

CLAYTON — In the past two weeks, the St. Louis County jail has seen a significant decrease in the number of detainees with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were 27 detainees sick with COVID-19 at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center as of Friday, officials reported. One employee also has COVID.

The number marked a drop in cases from Jan. 7, when there were 110 detainees infected with COVID-19 at the downtown Clayton facility.

Seven other detainees were showing symptoms of COVID-19 and awaiting test results as of Friday.

County officials issued a news release with updated COVID-19 case numbers after the Post-Dispatch requested information from Scott Anders, director of the Department of Justice Services.

The one jail employee who was not at work due to COVID-19 as of Friday also was notable; the number was down from 30 employees who had tested positive a month prior, the release said.

No detainees or employees with COVID-19 required hospitalization, officials said.

In a statement, Anders said the jail has "worked hard to monitor symptoms, provide regular testing and keep residents who tested positive away from the rest of the population."

Since the start of the pandemic, the facility has tested incoming detainees for COVID-19 and screened them for symptoms. The jail also offers all detainees COVID-19 vaccines and conducts regular testing, Anders said.

As of Friday, 30% of the detainees in the jail were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among jail staff, 81% are fully vaccinated, up from a 65% vaccination rate earlier this month. Employees who aren't vaccinated are required to get tested for COVID-19 each week.

The facility currently employs 240 and holds 868 detainees.

The jail’s case rates have mirrored the larger trends of the St. Louis region, which saw lower case rates in the fall, and steep increases over the past two months amid a record surge driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

