289 inmates at St. Louis County jail test negative for COVID-19 after outbreak infects 20

CLAYTON — St. Louis County jail officials on Tuesday said 289 inmates have tested negative for COVID-19 after an outbreak last week, but 560 inmates are still awaiting test results.

As of Tuesday, 20 inmates and one jail employee were infected after an outbreak was identified Oct. 2 in an inmate who tested positive for the disease during routine screening, county health department spokeswoman Sara Dayley said.

Three of the inmates have experienced mild symptoms, Dayley said. The rest of the inmates have not shown signs of symptoms of the disease.

All 20 inmates have been isolated in the facility, Dayley said. A medical provider is attending to all of them.

Officials have not identified the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dayley said.

The facility had previously reported an extremely low incidence of coronavirus — 37 inmates and 24 employees had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and all of the previous cases were traced to transmission before the individual entered the jail.

The jail currently houses 867 inmates; its capacity is 1,232.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.