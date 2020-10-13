 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
289 inmates at St. Louis County jail test negative for COVID-19 after outbreak infects 20
0 comments

289 inmates at St. Louis County jail test negative for COVID-19 after outbreak infects 20

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis County Justice Center

A holding area in the St. Louis County Justice Center is shown in this 2005 file photo.

 Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — St. Louis County jail officials on Tuesday said 289 inmates have tested negative for COVID-19 after an outbreak last week, but 560 inmates are still awaiting test results.

As of Tuesday, 20 inmates and one jail employee were infected after an outbreak was identified Oct. 2 in an inmate who tested positive for the disease during routine screening, county health department spokeswoman Sara Dayley said.

Three of the inmates have experienced mild symptoms, Dayley said. The rest of the inmates have not shown signs of symptoms of the disease.

All 20 inmates have been isolated in the facility, Dayley said. A medical provider is attending to all of them.

Officials have not identified the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dayley said.

The facility had previously reported an extremely low incidence of coronavirus — 37 inmates and 24 employees had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, and all of the previous cases were traced to transmission before the individual entered the jail.

The jail currently houses 867 inmates; its capacity is 1,232.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports