3,000 open vaccine appointments in Columbia, Mo., fill within hours of announcement

The doses are available by appointment only. Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at (573) 771-2273. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The unfilled slots are another example of differences in vaccination efforts among rural and urban areas of state.

While more rural areas of the state are struggling to fill appointments or find arms for all the doses available at mass vaccination events, the demand in urban areas can’t keep up with supply. Many residents in the St. Louis area report driving up to three hours away to find doses.

A private consulting firm hired by the state of Missouri recently found that more than 30% of Missourians were traveling outside of the county where they live to get a shot.

A copy of the analysis by Deloitte Consulting was requested Thursday by the Post-Dispatch.