34 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Lincoln County Jail

TROY, Mo. — Thirty-four inmates and five staff members at the Lincoln County jail tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing in the Troy facility.

The jail, which also contracts to house federal prisoners, has a capacity of about 150 people.

By Monday, 126 inmates had been been tested for the virus, and all 34 who were positive had been isolated, according to a joint statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, and the county's health department.

The positive cases included people with and without symptoms.

No inmates have been hospitalized or died as a result of the virus, according to the statement, and all five staff members were quarantined and have since recovered.

