4 more dead of COVID-19 in St. Louis, bringing city death toll to 5
4 more dead of COVID-19 in St. Louis, bringing city death toll to 5

ST. LOUIS — Four women in the city have died of coronavirus, according to a Friday announcement from the St. Louis Department of Health. That brings the total death toll in the city to five. 

Three of the women were older than 70 years old, and one was in her 50s. 

“Our hearts go out to these families. These tragic losses demonstrate the need for the St. Louis community to physically distance ourselves to help reduce the spread of the virus”, said Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's health department director.

The city reported 27 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 297.

The 63115 ZIP code has 35 total cases, the most in the city.

Concerned about COVID-19?

