56 vets die of coronavirus in Missouri veterans homes

JEFFERSON CITY — Fifty-six veterans died of COVID-19 in Missouri veterans homes between Sept. 1 and Monday, a spokesman for the state Veterans Commission told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.
The deadliest veterans home was in Cape Girardeau, where 20 veterans died in September and five others have died in October, through Monday.
Thirteen veterans died at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home in southwest Missouri between Sept. 1 and Monday.
At the St. James Veterans Home in Phelps County, 12 veterans died of COVID-19 during that same time period.
And six veterans died at the Warrensburg Veterans Home during that time.
State officials had noted numerous veterans had died in Missouri veterans homes in recent weeks, many likely because of COVID-19, but just how many deaths had been attributed to the virus was not known until Wednesday.
Prior to September, the only confirmed COVID-19 death in a Missouri veterans home was in April in north St. Louis County.
Gov. Mike Parson called for an external review of operations at the veterans homes on Oct. 2, but didn't say how many veterans had died.
Jamie Melchert, spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission, said the commission informed staff on Monday that the St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale would handle the external review of the veterans commission.
Parson visited the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home on Sept. 15 and praised the commission, which had "set the standard nationwide," he said.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working hard to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe," Parson said in a Facebook post. "Our Missouri Veterans Commission has set the standard nationwide for veteran homes.
"This morning, we traveled to the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home and thanked our staff for their dedication and skilled-nursing care for our veterans," he said. "We know there has to be a balance between safety and quality of life, and our staff have continued to provide physical, occupational, and recreational programs.
"Additionally, in our Missouri veterans homes, we are in the process of implementing hand holding stations. This interaction follows health precaution measures, but also allows for direct contact with loved ones."
The first positive COVID-19 test at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home was the next day, Sept. 16, Melchert has said.
Parson and his wife Teresa both tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and have since recovered. A spokeswoman for the governor's office has said the office doesn't believe Parson contracted the virus during his visit.
