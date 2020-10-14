56 vets die of coronavirus in Missouri veterans homes

Jamie Melchert, spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission, said the commission informed staff on Monday that the St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale would handle the external review of the veterans commission.

Parson visited the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home on Sept. 15 and praised the commission, which had "set the standard nationwide," he said.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working hard to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe," Parson said in a Facebook post. "Our Missouri Veterans Commission has set the standard nationwide for veteran homes.

"This morning, we traveled to the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home and thanked our staff for their dedication and skilled-nursing care for our veterans," he said. "We know there has to be a balance between safety and quality of life, and our staff have continued to provide physical, occupational, and recreational programs.

"Additionally, in our Missouri veterans homes, we are in the process of implementing hand holding stations. This interaction follows health precaution measures, but also allows for direct contact with loved ones."

The first positive COVID-19 test at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home was the next day, Sept. 16, Melchert has said.

Parson and his wife Teresa both tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and have since recovered. A spokeswoman for the governor's office has said the office doesn't believe Parson contracted the virus during his visit.

