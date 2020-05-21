6 Bel-Ridge police officers test positive for coronavirus, 5 back at work

BEL-RIDGE — Six police officers in Bel-Ridge earlier tested positive for the coronavirus and five have already returned to full duty, police said Wednesday.

State records list 18 commissioned police officers in the small St. Louis County community at the intersection of interstates 70 and 270.

The department in a Facebook post said the officers' status was discussed at a public board meeting Wednesday night.

"The Police Department would like to take a moment and thank everyone for the cards, encouraging words, food donations and (personal protective equipment) supplies. We will forever be grateful," the post said.

