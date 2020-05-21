You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
6 Bel-Ridge police officers test positive for coronavirus, 5 back at work
0 comments

6 Bel-Ridge police officers test positive for coronavirus, 5 back at work

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

BEL-RIDGE — Six police officers in Bel-Ridge earlier tested positive for the coronavirus and five have already returned to full duty, police said Wednesday.

State records list 18 commissioned police officers in the small St. Louis County community at the intersection of interstates 70 and 270.

The department in a Facebook post said the officers' status was discussed at a public board meeting Wednesday night.

"The Police Department would like to take a moment and thank everyone for the cards, encouraging words, food donations and (personal protective equipment) supplies. We will forever be grateful," the post said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports